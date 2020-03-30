SHL Medical’s product portfolio includes advanced packaging technologies and delivery systems for parenteral drugs for home, point-of-care, and clinical use

SHL Medical has acquired Swiss company Weibel CDS (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

SHL Medical has acquired Swiss medical technology company Weibel CDS, which offers products and solutions for drug delivery and novel packaging applications.

Weibel CDS produces MiniBag system to store demanding liquids. It is a COC/PCTFE flexible, high barrier, transparent, radiation sterilization stable, non-yellowing and FDA-compliant film.

Weibel CEO Hans Peter Manser said: “We are excited to segue into one of the world’s most prominent solutions providers of drug delivery systems. With SHL’s experience and global outreach, Weibel will be able to accelerate our innovations for safer, easier, and faster drug delivery.”

Weibel CDS’ MiniBag system is used to store demanding liquids

The MiniBag system can be used for liquid, lyophilized drug with reconstitution liquid, a liquid drug with dilution liquid or two different liquid drugs for serial injection.

Weibel CDS also offers Reconstyringe product family, which serves as a fully automated reconstitution for lyophilised drugs.

It incorporates all functions and parts required for reconstitution of a specific drug and the application in one product.

Also, the company offers SuperCapSyringe in different sizes and with staked needles including a safety device

SHL Medical CEO Ulrich Faessler said: “SHL Medical’s acquisition of Weibel is based on a shared passion for innovation and precision. We felt a synergy between Weibel’s cutting-edge technologies and SHL’s experience in commercialising original designs.

“The integration will strengthen our ability to offer even more advanced drug delivery systems based on human-centred designs and functionality.”

Established in 2010, SHL Medical’s product portfolio is comprised of advanced packaging technologies and delivery systems for parenteral drugs for home, point-of-care, and clinical use.

The firm is said to offer solutions in the filling, production, and customisation of its device product lines.

SHL Medical is involved in the designing, development and manufacturing of advanced drug delivery devices such as autoinjectors, pen injectors, and inhaler systems.

With locations in Taiwan, Switzerland, Sweden, and the US, the company develops drug delivery solutions for pharma and biotech clients across the globe.

