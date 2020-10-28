SIG installed a total of nine aseptic filling machines at Shefa and Líder Alimentos’ production sites in São Paulo and Paraná

SIG installed nine aseptic filling machines at production sites in São Paulo and Paraná. (Credit: SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.)

Brazilian dairy companies Shefa and Líder Alimentos have selected SIG, a systems and solutions provider for aseptic packaging, to supply advanced aseptic filling technology and packaging solutions.

The SIG’s advanced filling technology allows the two dairy firms to offer a wide variety of beverages in aseptic carton packs with different formats and volume sizes.

Shefa and Líder Alimentos offer beverages in aseptic SIG carton packs

Shefa and Líder Alimentos are now offering its entire ranges from plain milk and flavoured dairy products to plant-based beverages and nectars in aseptic SIG carton packs, to meet the increasing consumer demand.

Shefa CEO Roberto Adabo said: “We are very happy with our new partnership with SIG. The high flexibility and speed of the SIG filling machines, as well as low waste rates, were the main reasons for implementing this project with SIG. The partnership will help us to expand our product portfolio and to offer many more options to consumers.”

The packaging firm said that the filling machine’s ability to fill several products in different packaging and volume sizes brings competitive advantage and agility to brands.

Líder Alimentos director Nilson Sabino said: “Already the results we’ve achieved in the first months of launch are very convincing. We now have a high level of efficiency at our production plant, while ensuring consumers enjoy the superior quality of our products.”

