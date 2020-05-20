The acquired facility offers bottling, blistering, vial labeling, medical device kitting and serialisation services

Sharp has acquired pharmaceutical packaging facility in the US. (Credit: Emilian Danaila from Pixabay)

Sharp, part of UDG Healthcare, has purchased a pharmaceutical packaging facility from Quality Packaging Specialists International (QPSI) in the US.

Situated in Macungie of Pennsylvania, the 160,000ft² facility provides primary and secondary pharmaceutical packaging services to its customers.

The Macungie facility provides bottling, blistering, vial labeling, and medical device kitting, as well as serialisation services.

The acquisition of pharmaceutical packaging facility will allow Sharp to better meet increasing volume requirements from clients

The acquisition of the QPSI facility will help Sharp to better meet increasing volume requirements from clients, in addition to further expanding its operations.

The acquired facility, which is situated within six miles of Sharp’s Allentown campus, will be integrated with the company’s facility network.

With full regulatory approval, the QPSI facility includes 12 primary production suites, and space for multiple secondary packaging lines.

The Macungie facility is also comprised of 30,000ft² of warehouse space and 66,000ft² of unused space.

In addition, the acquisition enables Sharp to recruit more than 100 new employees into the business.

Sharp president Kevin Orfan said: “Our focus as always is to invest to better serve our clients and their patients, and the acquisition of the Macungie facility will help us to support their needs immediately and for years to come.

“Its proximity to our Centers of Excellence in Allentown will allow us to leverage existing capabilities and help us to continue delivering efficiently while growing our capacity.”

Sharp said that it has invested more than $60m on its global facilities in recent years, including $21m to expand capacity and capabilities at its Allentown and Conshohocken facilities.

The company has invested $11m to build new Clinical Services Centre of Excellence in Wales and the $11m to enhance its injectable and cold chain capabilities in the US, Belgium, and the Netherlands, as well as the $23m on its refitted facility in Bethlehem.

With eight facilities across the US and Europe, Sharp provides contract packaging and clinical services to its customers.

