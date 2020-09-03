Old Castle Lawn & Garden is a wholly owned subsidiary of CRH, a global diversified building materials group that employs over 80,300 people at more than 3,100 locations in 30 countries

Sustainable Green Team secures packaging agreement with Old Castle Lawn & Garden. (Credit: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., has secured a packaging agreement with Old Castle Lawn & Garden to supply large home improvement chains in the Midwest.

Old Castle Lawn & Garden is a wholly owned subsidiary of CRH, a leading global diversified building materials group that employs over 80,300 people at more than 3,100 locations in 30 countries (learn more).

SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor states, “I am honored to have been engaged by Old Castle Lawn & Garden and to secure a packaging agreement with this global company, increasing our strategic partnerships.”

SGTM shared last week that it dispatched its National Storm Recovery, Ltd. team to assess the damages from Hurricane Laura. The Company’s team is still on-site in impacted areas and encourages viewers to follow the live video coverage as SGTM now finalizes its strategy for recovery to assist in restoring the community.

Source: Company Press Release