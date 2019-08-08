The scheme will see the paper cups transformed into high-end fibre goods such as packaging for perfumes and colognes, shopping bags, and luxury notepads

Image: Selecta UK and Veolia have collaborated on SelectaGreen Cup Recycling Service. Photo: courtesy of Selecta UK Limited.

Vending machine supplier Selecta UK has collaborated with Veolia to introduce a new SelectaGreen Cup Recycling Service for the workplace and on the go.

The new scheme will enable Selecta vending customers across the UK, including businesses, train stations, schools, and hospitals, to responsibly recycle their paper coffee cups via service that ensures cups are collected from premises.

Veolia, the UK’s major environmental solutions provider, has supported Selecta UK to design the scheme, which will help to transform paper cups into high-end fibre goods such as packaging for perfumes and colognes, shopping bags and luxury notepads.

Selecta UK marketing director Emily Stoten said: “At Selecta, we take sustainability and our responsibilities to the environment seriously. The recycling of a paper coffee cup is a complex process.

“Whilst our cups can already be recycled, we recognise that it isn’t always easy for our customers to do this due to supply chain challenges, particularly when they are not based in city centres.”

SelectaGreen Cup Recycling box will be supplied to the company’s customers who sign up for the scheme. It will be collected by Veolia within 48 hours after receiving request when the box becomes full.

SelectaGreen can be accessed by over 10,000 customers across the UK, enabling to increase the recycling activities. The scheme will help collect millions of cups per week for processing.

SelectaGreen recycling box will be replaced at the customer site, and the cups will be shipped to Veolia’s facility in Essex.

Later, Veolia will conduct a separation process to guarantee the removal of all rogue items before entering into a specialist UK pulping plant.

Veolia regional director Keith McGurk said: “We are delighted to partner with Selecta to deliver Veolia’s innovative solution for their customers and help improve their environmental performance.

“With distribution points being far and wide and limited access to recycling points, our challenge has been to capture their customers’ cups.”

In May this year, the Netherlands-based flexible packaging producer and distributor LC Packaging and Veolia Netherlands have announced a strategic partnership to reduce flexible packaging waste globally.