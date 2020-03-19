The SAP Business One will help unify business processes for Segezha facilities in Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Turkey, Czech Republic and Romania

Segezha Packaging has started the mplementation of SAP Business One Platform (Credit: Segezha Group)

Segezha Packaging has commenced the digital transformation with the implementation of a unified ERP system at its Bucharest facility in Romania.

The company has started the implementation of the SAP Business One Platform at the Bucharest location in February.

Segezha will implement the unified ERP system at all of its plants in Europe

As part of the project, the company will implement the unified ERP system at all of its plants in Europe. VISEO is the implementation partner for the project.

Segezha intends to standardise the main business processes across different locations to improve efficiency, in addition to offering advanced tools such as analytics to enhance operational efficiency and decision-making processes.

The implementation of SAP Business One will help attain the unification of business processes for Segezha facilities in Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Turkey, Czech Republic and Romania.

As per the project schedule, the first changes will be implemented at SP Romania or Segezha Packaging and SP Turkey or Segezha Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

According to the company, the successful digital transformation will enable Segezha to increase transparency, enhance operational and administrative efficiency, unify and speed key business processes and improve business value.

Segezha Packaging information technology and automation vice president Pavel Vakhnin said: “The new management system will help to achieve different business objectives, including business processes standardization in accordance with the industry best practices, and will allow effectively respond to changing requirements within the organization. It will have a massive impact on our company and improve its competitiveness.”

The SAP Business One software is deployed and used across 170 countries across the world.

Claimed to be Russia’s largest vertically integrated forest holdings, the Segezha Group includes forest, wood processing and pulp and paper enterprises in Russia and Europe. Segezha is a major manufacturer of paper bags and brown paper bags in Russia.

In 2013, CJSC Investlesprom and Segezha Packaging Group have completed the purchase of the 20% minority shareholding in Italian company Sacchificio Tordera.