The recycled-content Bubble Wrap brand packaging material provides the same level of protection as the original invention

The new version of Bubble Wrap brand packaging material is produced by using up to 90% recycled content. (Credit: Rupert Kittinger-Sereinig from Pixabay)

Packaging solutions provider Sealed Air has introduced a new version of Bubble Wrap brand packaging material, which is produced by using around 90% recycled content.

Since 60 years, Sealed Air has been involved in the production of Bubble Wrap brand packaging that offers better product protection.

Sealed Air’s advanced technology, which is used in the small parcel shipping industry, enables to deliver billions of items across the world each year.

The recycled content used to produce a new version of the packaging material is sourced from post-industrial materials

The recycled content sourced from post-industrial materials has been used to produce the new version of Bubble Wrap brand packaging.

Sealed Air will also integrate post-consumer recycled content in its future product developments, as part of its sustainability strategy.

Similar to the original invention, the recycled-content Bubble Wrap brand packaging material provides the same level of protection and air retention.

It also supports a circular plastics economy and minimises carbon footprint by 30%, serving as a resource-efficient packaging solution.

Sustainable Packaging Coalition has approved both versions of Bubble Wrap brand packaging, including recycled-content and original, to carry How2Recycle label for recycling at store drop-off locations, as well as other flexible plastics such as shopping bags, bread bags, and dry-cleaning bags.

Over 18,000 retail locations offer bins for customers across the US and Canada. The materials recovered from these bins will be reused in other products such as composite lumber, pallets, containers and packaging material.

In 2019, Sealed Air unveiled a sustainability and plastics pledge to design and advance packaging solutions to be 100% recyclable by 2025.

Sealed Air president and CEO Ted Doheny said: “We’re proud to now offer a reinvented BUBBLE WRAP brand packaging product that can be recycled at store drop-off locations, fostering a circular economy, and delivering on our sustainability pledge to eliminate plastic waste.

“We are in business to protect, solve critical packaging challenges, and leave the world better than we found it. To fulfil this purpose, we are reinventing and accelerating our innovation strategy and delivering more sustainable packaging solutions.”

In May 2019, Sealed Air agreed to acquire Automated Packaging Systems, a US-based manufacturer of automated bagging systems, in a deal worth $510m.