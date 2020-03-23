The Comexi SL2 laminator has enabled Seala to expand its presence in the food markets

Seala, a company that has expertise in the lamination of paper and cardboard with different films or aluminium, has increased its production company by investing in Comexi SL2 laminator.

Situated in La Couronne, Seala serves printing companies and cardboard manufacturers across France. Its laminations are used on food packaging, as well as product boxes across the cosmetic industry, including brands such as Dior or Chanel.

The Comexi SL2 laminator has enabled Seala to expand its operations in the food markets, in addition to developing ecological designs with the use of an advanced application.

Seala manager Laurent Bisson said: “The customisation of the SL2 was decisive in the decision-making process. Several design modifications have been made and additional options have been added, allowing for it to be successful on a very large range of materials and weights.”

The acquisition of the Comexi SL2 laminator helped Seala to better compete in food markets such as sandwich bar, take-out drinks and frozen foods.

With its easy useability and advanced controls, the Comexi SL2 is a suitable short and medium run laminator for a wide variety of materials. It is also a better solution for solventless lamination.

According to the company, the Comexi SL2 machine has been designed to comply with productivity concepts and simplicity of operation.

The machine features an exclusive applicator head design, including complete motorisation and the use of metering sleeves. It also has the option of integrating automatic change turrets.

Comexi area manager Olivier Gibert said: “The Comexi SL2 laminator, which we currently have in operation, is a sophisticated, reliable and very flexible machine. The machine’s equipment and configuration are huge assets in terms of productivity, particularly in comparison to its competition.”

