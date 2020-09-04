Screen and Lintec have conducted several independent third-party tests to evaluate the performance of their combined low migration technologies

Screen and Lintec have collaborates to enhance safety for packaged food. (Credit: Screen Graphics and Precision Solutions)

Inkjet printer manufacturer Screen has collaborated with adhesives specialist Lintec to enhance the safety of low migration labels and adhesives for packaged food.

Three year back, Screen introduced its Truepress JetL350UV+ LM low migration label printer that used uniquely developed low migration inks, which provide improved safety for food packaging applications.

Screen’s printer features a nitrogen purge mechanism that helps boost the drying or curing of UV inks to further avoid ink migration.

Multiple print companies in Europe are currently using the Truepress JetL350UV+LM printer due to its advanced capabilities.

The selection of adhesives used to stick the labels to packaging is crucial, even though low-migration labels are essential for food packaging safety, said Screen.

Screen Europe sales and operations manager Taishi Motoshige said: “We consider food packaging safety a responsibility of the entire supply chain. We therefore work with partners whenever possible to enhance the availability of safe and low migration packaging.”

Lintec, a company focused on the development of label materials for packaging, has been investing in research and development (R&D) for years to constantly enhance its ultra-low migration adhesives.

Screen and Lintec will work together to ensure smooth working of their technologies

Screen and Lintec have collaborated to efficiently and smoothly execute their technologies for the quicker production of food and pharmaceutical labels and packaging in line with the regulatory standards.

Both firms have conducted several independent third-party tests to evaluate the performance of their combined low migration technologies.

According to Screen, the results showed that the overall migration limit (OML) is 0.6mg/100cm² when Screen’s Truepress Jet L350UV+LM is combined with Lintec’s ultra-low migration labelstock.

Lintec R&D division’s administration department general manager Kazuya Katoh said: “Safety issues related to the migration of ink and adhesive components throughout the food and pharmaceutical supply chain, as well as the potential health hazards that they could pose to end-users, are causes of concern for brand owners and manufacturers.

“Therefore, label and packaging suppliers face growing demand for solutions that ensure products are protected from contamination caused by inks and adhesives.”

