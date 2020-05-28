The Truepress ink SC range enables the new monochrome press to print directly onto offset coated papers

Screen has finalised the development of new Truepress Jet520HD monochrome press. (Credit: Screen Graphics and Precision Solutions.)

Screen Graphic Solutions has announced the development of a new Truepress Jet520HD mono high-speed roll-fed monochrome press.

Part of the Truepress Jet520HD series of high-speed roll-fed inkjet press portfolio, the new monochrome press is slated to be launched in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

According to the company, on-demand production has been expanding quickly, specifically for high-resolution and full-colour printing.

Screen Graphic is designing a new monochrome press to better meet printing industry requirements

The new monochrome press features advanced technologies that are included in the Truepress Jet520HD series, as well as offers high-precision output at resolutions of up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi.

Screen Graphic’s new mono press will also be installed with the company’s Truepress ink SC range, which is already efficiently working with other Truepress Jet520HD models.

The Truepress ink SC range provides the new monochrome press with the capacity to print directly onto offset coated papers.

The configuration of the Truepress Jet520HD mono is said to offer better flexibility when selecting the installation site.

The tablet device can be used to manage output instructions, confirmations and other processes, enabling to improve operational efficiency.

Recently, Graphic has unveiled a new high-speed, water-based inkjet printing system, PacJet FL830, for the flexible packaging market.

Planned to be released in March 2021, the PacJet FL830 is capable of handling media up to 830mm wide and at speeds of up to 75 metres per minute.