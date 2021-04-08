The acquisition of Sidac will allow Schur Flexibles to expand its presence in the Italian market with the addition of a centre of excellence for customised packaging solutions

Sidac’s solvent recovery facility. (Credit: Schur Flexibles Group)

Schur Flexibles Group has acquired Italy-based packaging specialist Sidac for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1929, Sidac offers flexible packaging solutions for the customers in the food, beverage, confectionery and animal feed segments.

Sidac’s product portfolio includes laminates supplied on reels, which are suitable for the ready-to-eat convenience food and pet food segment.

The company also manages a solvent recovery facility, which enables to boost the sustainable approach for a circular economy.

With a workforce of 120 employees, Sidac generated annual revenue of up to €34m last year.

The acquisition of Sidac will allow Schur Flexibles to expand its presence in the Italian market with the addition of a centre of excellence for customised and quality packaging solutions.

Sidac’s modern production plant in Forli near Bologna is also said to complement the growth strategy of Schur Flexibles in Europe.

Schur Flexibles CEO Michael Schernthaner said: “Italy is a significant growth market for us as a European player. Due to the acquisition of Sidac, we have gained an established partner for our regional expansion in Italy.

“In this case, we can perfectly complement our competencies in the field of flexible packaging solutions in the food industry.”

Schur also stated that the integration into the company will also allow Sidac to completely access the European market.

Sidac managing director Luca Mazzotti said: “As part of an internationally successful group, we can enhance the visibility of our strengths and competencies on the entire European market.”

In 2019, Schur Flexibles acquired Swedish company Scandiflex Pac, which offers printed flexible packaging laminates for the food industry.