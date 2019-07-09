Specialty pharmaceutical labelling solutions developer Schreiner MediPharm has introduced a new sealing solution, named Multi-Tear Closure Label, to provide double and reliable tamper protection for pharmaceutical packaging.

Image: The Multi-Tear Closure Label with offers double and reliable tamper protection for pharmaceutical packaging. Photo: courtesy of Schreiner Group.

The new Multi-Tear Closure Label with the fibre-/film-tear combination is designed for tamper-proof closure of folding boxes and wallets.

Special combination of security effects allows the Multi-Tear Closure Label to prevent undetected opening of pharmaceutical packaging.

The new sealing solution meets the requirements of the EU Falsified Medicines Directive and the international ISO 21976:2018 standard, “Tamper Verification Features for Medicinal Product Packaging,” that is based on the European DIN EN 16679:2014.

The transparent closure seal combines two security mechanisms, which are activated if the seal is peeled off unnoticeably. The “film-tear” effect destroys the film, while the “fibre-tear” effect results in tear of cardboard surface.

Schreiner said in a statement: “The seal is coated with a special high-strength adhesive. When the label is peeled off paper fibres are torn from the cardboard surface to which the label is applied. In addition, specially arranged security kiss cuts prevent the label from being removed as a whole: It will tear and thus be irreversibly destroyed.”

The fibre-/film-tear combination of the Multi-Tear Closure Label prevents undetected opening of medicine packaging and is designed to work on many different cardboard surfaces, as well as on varnished cardboard boxes.

The transparent material of the label ensures transparency of logos, design elements, and overprinted variable data such as batch numbers and expiration dates on the packaging.

“Sealed in this way, folding boxes and wallets comply with the requirements of the EU Falsified Medicines Directive, as well as with current DIN and other standards for tamper-proof pharmaceutical packaging,” the firm said.

In March 2019, Schreiner MediPharm and folding box manufacturer Edelmann have developed a demo version of smart medicine packaging solution.

Edelmann and Schreiner have developed a smart medicine packaging solution with diverse digital features for product authentication and tamper evidence.

The new smart packaging solution features BitSecure copy detection technology for product authentication, as well as closure seal with an integrated NFC chip and void effect for tamper evidence.