The new RFID-Labels feature a flexible electronics chip embedded in Schreiner MediPharm’s functional labels

Image: The new smart pharma labels from Schreiner MediPharm and PragmatIC are suitable for e.g. primary packaging and devices. Photo: courtesy of Schreiner Group.

Schreiner MediPharm, a German labelling specialist and a business unit of Schreiner Group, has entered into a partnership with PragmatIC to provide smart labels to manufacturers of pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

The new RFID-Labels feature a flexible electronics chip embedded in Schreiner MediPharm’s functional labels.

Schreiner MediPharm said that the chips from the PragmatIC’s ConnectIC family are extremely thin and flexible, which makes them suitable for embedding into a variety of substrates.

The properties make the product suitable for containers such as vials and small syringes, which have a very small radius of curvatures.

Schreiner MediPharm president Thomas Schweizer said: “To date conventional RFID/NFC solutions have mainly been adopted in high-value use cases.

“Due to the cooperation with PragmatIC, we are now able to offer attractively priced, smart pharma labels for high-volume requirements and low-cost medicines.”

The labels are customised for application to the respective primary containers

The labelling specialist said that the use of label-integrated RFID technology allows secure identification, traceability and authentication of devices or pharmaceuticals according to the key-lock principle.

Schreiner MediPharm said that like all its products, the labels are customised for application to the respective primary containers, packaging or devices to improve the ease of use and safety.

PragmatIC CEO Scott White said: “Schreiner MediPharm’s label and industry expertise combined with our products is set to accelerate the deployment of RFID-based digital solutions in the healthcare sector.”

In September this year, Schreiner MediPharm has developed a new tamper-evident security concept for luer-lock syringes.

Cap-Lock features a combination of a cap adapter and label that firmly seals prefilled syringes and accurately indicates any first opening.

The new security solution ensures the integrity of the primary container and prevents any undetected opening of the cap.

Cap-Lock is a specially designed plastic cap adapter that is precisely placed on top of the primary closure of the syringe to equalize the diameter differences of the syringe body and closure.