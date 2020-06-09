The new Autoinjector-Label with special protection against abrasion is designed for the emergency drug epinephrine from TEVA

The Autoinjector-Label from Schreiner MediPharm for TEVA is provided with special reverse printing and offers tamper evidence. (Credit: Schreiner Group)

Schreiner MediPharm, a German labelling specialist and a business unit of Schreiner Group, has developed a novel adrenaline injector label for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

The new Autoinjector-Label with special protection against abrasion is designed for the emergency drug epinephrine from TEVA.

Schreiner MediPharm said: “Patients suffering from life-threatening allergies always carry a life-saving companion with them: an adrenaline autoinjector in order to immediately inject themselves in the event of an anaphylactic shock and to thus counter an allergic reaction.

“Epinephrine is a prescription drug for the treatment of life-threatening allergic emergencies.”

The autoinjector is resistant to chemical and mechanical impacts

TEVA develops, produces and markets generic drugs and specialty pharmaceuticals and also provides the adrenaline in single-dose, prefilled disposable autoinjectors.

The new novel adrenaline injector label developed for the injector is provided with abrasion- and scratch-resistant reverse printing.

It is specifically resistant to chemical and mechanical impacts it is exposed when the autoinjector is carried in a purse or backpack, for instance.

The special material construction and design makes it precisely adapt to the sophisticated shape of the autoinjector, enabling the marking label to securely adhere to the device.

Additionally, the vital information regarding the product and its use is reliably legible and readily available at all times.

Furthermore, the new label features a perforation for product and patient safety that clearly and irreversibly indicates any first opening of the cap and thus any potential tampering attempt.

Schreiner MediPharm added: “The TEVA Autoinjector-Label won recognition in the yearly North American Tag and Label Manufacturers Institute (TLMI) Competition that awarded Schreiner MediPharm’s product development with second place in the “Multi-Process” category in 2019.”

In December last year, Schreiner MediPharm partnered with PragmatIC to provide smart labels to manufacturers of pharmaceutical products and medical devices.