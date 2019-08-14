SigNature DNA is a high-security feature based on DNA markers with which pharmaceutical manufacturers can protect their products against counterfeiting

Image: Schreiner partners with Applied DNA Sciences to offer forensic counterfeit-proof feature. Photo: courtesy of Schreiner Group.

A new forensic authentication feature for pharmaceutical labels is offered by Schreiner MediPharm in cooperation with Applied DNA Sciences: SigNature DNA is a high-security feature based on DNA markers with which pharmaceutical manufacturers can protect their products against counterfeiting and patients against potential health risks. DNA markers are deemed to be impossible to counterfeit and recognized as forensic authentication evidence in courts of law.

A secure supply chain is indispensable in the pharmaceutical industry. If counterfeit medicines are put into circulation this may result in claims for damages by affected patients. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are able to counteract such illegal practices by providing their original products with forensic anti-counterfeiting features such as DNA markers. Using conventional printing techniques, Schreiner MediPharm flexibly and invisibly integrates this high-security technology from Applied DNA Sciences into existing label designs.

DNA molecular tags belong to the category of covert authentication features. They are based on uniquely modified, encrypted DNA sequences, are robust and counterfeit-proof. Various multi-level methods to verify the covert authentication feature along the supply chain are available to informed experts: Beacon technology, for instance, enables fast, reliable on-site verification by means of a decryptant liquid and a UV lamp. Specialized mobile devices may be used to authenticate the SigNature DNA molecular tags as well. An extensive, forensic DNA analysis by a laboratory provides results that qualify as admissible evidence in courts of law.

With the innovative SigNature DNA marker, Schreiner MediPharm expands its portfolio of multi-level security systems and customized solutions for supply chain integrity. “The integration of SigNature DNA in combination with Beacon in our functional pharma labels will be setting a new security standard in the pharmaceutical industry,” summarizes Nadine Lampka, Product Manager Pharma-Security at Schreiner MediPharm. “DNA-Secure is extremely robust, flexible to integrate and allows both, a quick in-field test and an ultimate forensic proof in the lab. It provides excellent value for money and complements our portfolio of integrated authentication features on the high-security end.”

Source: Company Press Release