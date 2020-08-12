Schreiner’s label solution for CSL Behring combines Flexi-Cap film cap solution and Booklet-Label

The combination of Flexi-Cap and Booklet-Label blinds the vial. (Credit: Schreiner Group)

Schreiner MediPharm, a German labelling specialist and a business unit of Schreiner Group, has developed a novel label solution for biotech firm CSL Behring, allowing it to undertake an international Phase III study of a new immunoglobulin.

The Schreiner MediPharm’s label for CSL Behring combines Flexi-Cap film cap solution designed to completely cover the vial and a Booklet-Label for product information in several languages.

Schreiner said that the label combination allows vials containing the drugs to be tested are reliably blinded.

In a press statement, Schreiner said: “CSL Behring uses transparent containers with a flip-off cap for the clinical trial. Due to the visible differences between the verum and the placebo, the containers with the trial drugs have to be blinded because the trial participants must not be able to detect what they are taking or what is being dispensed to them under any circumstances.

“In addition, the trial is conducted on an international scale so that the product descriptions have to be available in several languages.”

Two opaque-printed, silver-colored film caps used for blinding the vials

Clinical Trial Supplies (CTS) experts from Schreiner MediPharm developed the special label combination. The team used two opaque-printed, silver-colored film caps for blinding the vials.

One of the caps is designed to wrap around the closure and upper part of the container while the second cap covers the container’s lower part and bottom.

In June 2020, Schreiner MediPharm said it has developed a novel adrenaline injector label for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

The new Autoinjector-Label with special protection against abrasion is designed for the emergency drug epinephrine from TEVA.