Schreiner MediPharm has partnered with Kit Check. (Credit: Schreiner Group)

Schreiner MediPharm, a Germany-based provider of functional label products for the pharmaceutical industry, has partnered with US-based provider of RFID tracking software and hardware Kit Check to offer automated medication management for hospitals.

The partners will offer RFID-Labels featuring Kit Check’s tracking solution to hospital pharmacies.

The solution allows pharmacies to track and manage their entire inventory and usage of medications via intelligent software.

RFID-Labels can be tracked from the hospital pharmacy

The technology allows the medicines equipped with RFID-Labels to be tracked from the hospital pharmacy.

Schreiner MediPharm strategic marketing and business development senior director Stefan Wiedemann said: “Kit Check’s innovative tracking software and hardware-based on RFID is an ideal fit for our portfolio of smart label-integrated RFID solutions.

“The special design of our customized, highly robust labels ensures reliable readability via the Kit Check systems, thus enabling a safe and efficient supply chain in hospitals.”

Schreiner MediPharm said that the compatible and high-performing RFID-Labels are essential for Kit Check’s viable RFID solutions.

The label manufacturer’s technical capabilities and compliance are initially reviewed with Kit Check’s standards around certified inlays, Electronic Product Code (EPC) standards, serialisation activities, and quality processes to ensure compatibility and performance.

Subject to compliance with Kit Check’s requirements, the supplier will receive the “Works with Kit Check” trust mark as a certified manufacturer.

Kit Check co-founder Tim Kress-Spatz said: “We know that Schreiner MediPharm has a track record of bringing unique innovations to market in the pharmaceutical space, including functional labels with integrated hangers, tamper-evident features and tactile security elements.

“We are excited to see the joint innovations that we are going to launch through this partnership.”

In December 2019, Schreiner MediPharm has entered into a partnership with PragmatIC to provide smart labels to manufacturers of pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

The RFID-Labels feature a flexible electronics chip embedded in Schreiner MediPharm’s functional labels.