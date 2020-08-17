Schott already commenced supplying first pharma vials to firms in Asia, North America and Europe

Schott Kaisha provides pharma vials for Covid-19 vaccines in India. (Credit: Alessandro Giordano from Pixabay)

Schott Kaisha, the 50-50 joint venture of Schott, is providing pharma vials for Covid-19 vaccines to Serum Institute (India) and various other entities.

Schott, a German pharmaceutical glass manufacturer, has signed agreements with major pharmaceutical firms to supply pharma vials for the packaging of two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

The global agreements, which became effective last month, enabled the company to already start supplying first pharma vials to firms in Asia, North America and Europe.

Schott Kaisha has manufacturing facilities in India

Schott Kaisha manages four manufacturing facilities in India. The facilities are situated in Jambusar and Umarsadi in Gujarat, as well as Daman and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

The firm also manufactures the pharmaceutical glass tubing for the packaging itself at its global sites including one in Jambusar.

In 2019, Schott already commenced an investment programme with $1bn for the expansion of the pharma business.

In India, the investment is comprised of a three-digit million-euro number for new Borosilicate glass melting tanks and for its packaging operations with a completely new production site, as well as new modules and lines.

The 20 pharma glass and packaging production sites of the company are validated by regulatory bodies and pharma companies, said Schott.

The type-I Borosilicate glass is said to be more suitable for potential Covid-19 vaccines and existing medication, as it eliminates the interactions between containers and the drug formulation.

Schott manufactures over 11 billion pharma containers for drugs per annum, of which a nine-digit figure is produced locally in India.

Schott Kaisha director Rishad Dadachanji said: “Schott Kaisha has been known to scale up extremely fast in order to meet customer demands over the past decade, which is also evident from its two new facilities in Umarsadi and Baddi.

“Thanks to our strong supply chain and support from Schott’s global sites, we are in a very strong position to meet our customer’s current and anticipated requirements.”

In December 2019, Schott opened a new glass tank facility at its Jambusar location in the Indian state of Gujarat.