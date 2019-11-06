The new pre-fillable glass syringe system is a validated option for the packaging and delivery of complex biologic drugs

Image: Gore ImproJect Plunger and syriQ BioPure silicone-free, prefillable glass syringe provide the only commercial option for a silicone-free, pre-filled syringe to protect sensitive biologics from potential interactions with silicone. Photo: courtesy of SCHOTT.

Pharmaceutical packaging specialist Schott and global material science company W.L. Gore & Associates have unveiled the world’s first silicone-free glass syringe system.

Both companies have collaborated to pare Gore ImproJect Plungers with syriQ BioPure silicone-free1 syringes.

Schott and Gore will showcase the new pre-fillable glass syringe (PFS) system at CPhl Worldwide in Frankfurt, which is being held from 5 to 7 November.

The new glass syringe system has been designed to eliminate the use of silicone or similar substances

Designed to eliminate the use of silicone or similar substances, the new PFS system is a tested and validated option for the packaging and delivery of complex biologic drugs.

Schott senior global product manager Dr Nicolas Eon said: “Biologics stored in pre-fillable glass syringes can come into contact with up to seven components that have the potential to leach and interact.”

The syriQ BioPure silicone-free1 syringes will not include silicone inside the syringe barrel. An accurate geometry was provided to maintain a consistent gliding force and injection duration over the shelf life of the product on one side and deliver better container closure integrity on the other side.

The new syringes are produced using Fiolax CHR glass tubing, which is 100% inspected with the help of a big data process called perfeXion.

Additionally, syriQ BioPure silicone-free1 includes ultra-low tungsten residuals and low cannula adhesive residuals to minimise the extractible profile and reduce risk of container/drug interactions.

The barrels are now available with Gore ImproJect silicone-free2 plungers, which will help reduce the risk of container interaction with sensitive biologics.

Gore ImproJect plungers help to avoid the use of silicone as a lubricant in pre-filled syringes. Developed for use in bare-glass (non-siliconised) barrels, the plungers can protect complex or sensitive biologics from silicone-induced aggregation.

Gore product specialist Christiane Gumera said: “Pharmaceutical manufacturers seeking to avoid silicone induced aggregation and sub-visible particles have had to choose vials even when they wanted to offer other delivery options.”

In January this year, Schott unveiled plans to invest up to €300m in its pharmaceutical packaging business.