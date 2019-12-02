The new glass tank facility will help Schott to increase the production capacity by 50%

Image: Schott has opened a new glass tank facility at its Jambusar plant. Photo: courtesy of SCHOTT AG.

German pharmaceutical glass manufacturer Schott has opened a new glass tank facility at its Jambusar location in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The company has invested €21m to build the new glass tank facility. Schott also intends to invest an additional €26m to build another tank facility in 2020, due to growing demand for quality glass material in the pharma industry.

With a combined investment of €47m, the new production facilities will help the company to double its glass manufacturing capacity.

Schott tubing business unit executive vice president Dr Patrick Markschläger said: “We plan to continue investing in India as a part of Make in India, as we believe there is great potential in our Indian facilities becoming the hub for providing pharmaceutical equipment for global pharmaceutical supply chains as well.”

Schott to produce Fiolax tubing material in India

Schott will mainly manufacture its Fiolax tubing material at the Indian glass facilities to meet both domestic and export demands.

The company started construction of its first new facility in 2018 on the occasion of completing two decades of its operations in India.

Schott completed the construction of the new glass tank facility within one year.

According to the company, the new set-up brings together its technology and Indian ingenuity to manufacture pharmaceutical packaging and tubing equipment in line with ‘Industry 4.0’ standards.

Commenting on Scott Glass India’s future plans, Schott managing director Georg Sparschuh said: “While domestic market remains our key focus, our India plant also caters to the Asian market, thereby contributing to pharmaceutical industry exports and the Indian government’s vision of becoming a global pharmaceutical hub.

“SCHOTT also takes cognizance of the Indian Health Ministry’s initiative to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to its citizens.”

In November, Schott and W.L. Gore & Associates unveiled the world’s first silicone-free glass syringe system.