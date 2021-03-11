The combined entity is said to leverage the capabilities of both businesses to offer vertically integrated and sustainable solutions for the global flexible packaging market

Scholle IPN has completed the acquisition of flexible packaging equipment firm Bossar. (Credit: PRNewswire / Scholle IPN)

Scholle IPN, a provider of flexible packaging solutions, has completed the acquisition of flexible packaging equipment company Bossar for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1992, Bossar is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of horizontal form-fill-seal equipment for the production of flexible packaging formats such as spouted pouches, zippered pouches and sachets.

The company’s focus on total packaging solutions incorporates consumables, equipment and technical services.

The combined entity is said to leverage the capabilities of both businesses to deliver vertically integrated and sustainable solutions for the global flexible packaging market.

Scholle IPN president and CEO Ross Bushnell said: “This is an important next step in our continued evolution toward becoming a truly indispensable provider of total packaging solutions to our customers around the world.”

Bossar provides a range of machinery solutions to form fill and seal beverages, food, pharma, cosmetic, homecare and chemical products.

The flexible packaging firm will retain the Bossar brand and will continue to use its operational headquarters in Barcelona of Spain and production plant in India.

The combined entity conducts operations across Europe, Russia, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Canada and the US.

Bossar CEO and Scholle IPN EMEA managing director Jeroen van der Meer said: “The goal of Scholle IPN has always been to create lightweight, environmentally-conscious flexible packaging solutions for the circular economy.

“By combining Bossar and Scholle IPN, we are able to truly focus our development activity to provide leading edge technologies that enable us to manufacture a complete range of sustainable packaging solutions for our customers.”

Scholle IPN offers flexible packaging solutions such as barrier films, ergonomic fitments and advanced filling equipment for bag-in-box and pouches.