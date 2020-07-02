SC Johnson’s new line is made available for purchase to customers from Wilko and Amazon

SC Johnson’s Mr Muscle bathroom cleaner concentrates. (Credit: SC Johnson)

Household cleaning brands manufacturer SC Johnson has launched its Mr Muscle Platinum Window & Glass cleaner in bottles made of 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic.

The new line of Mr Muscle Platinum Window & Glass ocean-bound plastic bottles is currently made available for purchase from Wilko and Amazon.

SC Johnson is planning to launch the new line, which joins the company’s Windex brand in the US, in additional stores in the next few months.

SC Johnson chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson said: “These Mr Muscle bottles are our latest effort to incorporate post-consumer recycled waste into our packaging.

“Together with Plastic Bank, we’re working to help protect the health of our ocean ecosystems and at the same time improve the lives of individuals around the world.”

The new line is part of SC Johnson’s partnership with Plastic Bank

The new line forms part of the company’s global partnership with Plastic Bank to address ocean plastic pollution and reduce the volume of plastic waste ending up in the ocean.

Additionally, the collaboration will open 509 collection points in a number of nations including Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand Vietnam and Brazil.

Plastic Bank founder and CEO David Katz said: “Our partnership with SC Johnson is an important step in ocean stewardship.

“By supporting the collection of plastic waste and use of 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic in their bottles, they are enabling people to make a profound impact on the world.”

Earlier this year, SC Johnson has formed recycling partnership with Milwaukee Brewers to reduce the plastic waste.

The partnership aims to create a new recycling model to address the plastic waste issue at Milwaukee’s ballpark, which uses more than one million plastic cups in each season.