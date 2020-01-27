The partnership has been established to create a new market for the plastic waste stream

SC Johnson will collect and recycle used plastic cups from specially designated bins (Credit: PRNewswire / SC Johnson)

SC Johnson and Milwaukee Brewers have announced a new recycling partnership to reduce the plastic waste.

The partnership will create a new recycling model to address the issue of plastic waste at Milwaukee’s ballpark, which uses more than one million plastic cups in each season.

From 2020 season, the fans at Miller Park can throw plastic drink cups that are branded with the SC Johnson logo in specially designed receptacles to separate them from other waste.

SC Johnson to use recycled plastic in Scrubbing Bubbles bottles

SC Johnson will gather the cups and use the recycled plastic in Scrubbing Bubbles bottles

Milwaukee Brewers, the US professional sports team, is connecting a waste stream to a specific product, as part of its efforts to support recycling loop and address plastic recycling in the US and across the globe.

SC Johnson chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson said: “We all need to work together to help close the plastic recycling loop, and I hope this first-of-its-kind initiative with the Brewers will serve as a model for other major league teams, companies and even other sports leagues.”

SC Johnson’s partnership with the Brewers is one of the company’s multiple steps to address plastic waste with a focus on three separate elements, including reducing plastics in its products, reusing recycled plastic and creating compostable plastics.

SC Johnson and the Brewers will continue to work together across the 2020 season, with additional promotions such as organised Clean Up Days and philanthropic contributions with select players for improved education and awareness.

Green Sports Alliance executive director Roger McClendon said: “The Green Sports Alliance commends the Milwaukee Brewers MLB leadership team and SC Johnson for demonstrating the power of collaboration in creating a closed-loop business model that decreases landfill waste.

SC Johnson has been integrating post-consumer recycled plastic from different sources into its packaging.

Since 2015, the company has been using 100% post-consumer recycled plastic in its Windex line. In 2019, SC Johnson announced that Windex packaging will feature 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic.

The firm’s product portfolio also includes liquid concentrated refills, compostable plastic bags, recyclable paper bags and fully reusable silicon bags.

In October 2019, SC Johnson collaborated with reverse logistics startup Molecoola to increase recycling in Brazil.