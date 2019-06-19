Spanish label converter Satergraf has purchased a Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+ press to enhance its operation and enter new markets.

Image: Officials at a Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+ press. Photo: courtesy of Screen Graphics and Precision Solutions.

Installed at the company’s 4,000m² facility in Spain, the press is capable of printing the finest detail on labels.

The press comprises a function designed to keep the outline text sharp and ensure enhanced legibility even for large amounts of small text found on labels for the food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical and industrial sectors.

Satergraf commercial director Jordi Bayo said that the Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+ press, since its installation, has allowed the company to improve its productivity and crucially, offer customers competitive prices.

Bayo added: “Delivering industry-leading production speeds, the Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+ ensures that we can complete jobs faster than ever before. With the ability to increase our throughput, we can now meet customer needs with much less pressure on our margins.

“Beyond this, we can also print short to medium runs – with speeds of up to 60 meters per minute – at very competitive prices regardless of the number of colours used.

“Our L350UV+ fits perfectly between flexo and our current toner presses. This capacity increase has played an integral role in successfully expanding our annual production.”

The press also allows Satergraf to reproduce a wider colour gamut while ensuring the production of high-quality eye-catching labels with high scratch resistance, Screen said.

Bayo noted: “When selecting our new press, one of our main requirements was the colour consistency and print quality.

“The Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+ excels in this regard – it combines both speed, quality and colour into one making it the optimal choice for label production. In fact, it paves the way for us to enter new markets and target customers with a strong demand for colourful, attention-grabbing labels.”