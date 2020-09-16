Spectro paperboard, with its enhanced optics, is ideal for both packaging and commercial printing applications

Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and dissolving pulp, today announced that its Spectro® paperboard line has been certified as compatible with all HP Indigo Digital Offset Color™ presses. As part of the certification process, the company added new Digital substrates to its C1S and C2S lines to further expand its offerings for custom, short-run packaging and commercial printing applications.

The new Spectro Digital for HP Indigo C1S and C2S products obtained the highest three-star rating based on runnability, adhesion and blanket compatibility from the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Printing Applications Lab as a part of the HP Indigo Media Certification Program. Each product exhibited a high percentage of ink adhesion and exhibited excellent runnability with a high level of blanket cleanliness during normal testing intervals. The adhesion levels for all calipers and sides of the board, both coated and uncoated, exhibited side-to-side consistency and tested at photo recommended levels.

“This certification from HP and the accompanying launch of Spectro C1S and C2S Digital grades is an exciting step forward for Sappi and our customers as we continue to provide unmatched printability,” said Heather Pelletier, Director of Brand Management, Sappi North America. “Now, more than ever, we’re able to help brands’ paper products stand out and give their customers a unique and lasting experience, all while maintaining our commitment to a low carbon footprint.”

Spectro paperboard, with its enhanced optics, is ideal for both packaging and commercial printing applications. Spectro C1S and C2S’ smooth surfaces feature a proprietary coating engineered for brilliant color reproduction, sharper details and better ink hold-out. They also have the strength and durability to provide optimum convertibility for folding, die-cutting, gluing and other applications. Now, with the HP Indigo certification, customers have even more options to create striking, short-run and customized paper products. The Spectro line is certified for all HP Indigo presses including the HP 7000, 7500, 7600, 7800, 1000 and 12000.

