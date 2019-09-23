Spectro C2S paperboard has high brightness and unique coating formulation for fade resistance

Image: Sappi North America has introduced new Spectro C2S paperboard packaging. Photo: courtesy of Anh Nhi Đỗ Lê from Pixabay.

Sappi North America has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of new Spectro C2S paperboard packaging product.

In 2018, the company completed the rebuild of paper machine one at its Somerset mill and the advanced equipment enabled the company to provide quality products and services.

Spectro C2S is a new grade of paperboard packaging for different applications

Sappi’s new paperboard is suitable for use in different applications, including luxury beverage, cosmetics and perfumes, pharmaceuticals, and direct mail.

Spectro C2S paperboard includes premium surface and printability features, and its advanced coating will help deliver a smooth and uniform surface for enhanced colour reproduction, sharper details and better ink holdout.

The paperboard’s strength and durability will offer optimum convertibility for folding, die-cutting, glueing and other converting applications.

In addition, the paperboard is provided with high brightness and unique coating formulation for fade resistance.

The company is showcasing its full line of paper packaging products at this year’s Pack Expo event in Las Vegas, which is being held from 23 to 25 September.

Sappi North America packaging brands director Heather Pelletier said: “We’re pleased to announce our new C2S grade to complement our full line of Spectro paperboard products. We’re proud that our innovative legacy in coating technology enables us to deliver a superior surface.

“Our world-class assets at the Somerset Mill, which has one of the lowest carbon footprints amongst competitors in the packaging category, allows us to provide our customers with a sustainable product that is setting the new standard.”

Based in Boston, Sappi North America produces and supplies diversified paper, packaging products and dissolving wood pulp.

It operates four business segments such as coated printing papers, dissolving wood pulp, packaging and speciality papers and casting and release papers.

In April this year, Sappi expanded its folding box board portfolio with the introduction of new Atelier folding boxboard (GC1).

The new Atelier paperboard, developed under the motto “brilliance meets function”, is available in grammages ranging from 240 to 350g/m².