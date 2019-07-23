Sappi, a global leader in dissolving wood pulp as well as graphic, packaging and speciality papers, announced that Michael G (Mike) Haws (56), currently Vice President Manufacturing at Sappi North America, has been appointed as President and CEO of Sappi North America as from 1 October 2019.

Image: Mike Haws, president and CEO of Sappi North America. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Sappi Limited.

Mike Haws succeeds Mark Gardner (63), a 38 year veteran of Sappi in North America, who will retire at the end of September 2019. Mark Gardner has been President and CEO of Sappi North America for 12 years.

Commenting on the retirement of Mark Gardner, Steve Binnie, Chief Executive Officer of Sappi Limited said:

“I would like to thank Mark for his sterling service to Sappi over 38 years and for the support he has shown me as CEO. He is an exemplary leader both for the company and for the industry. His tenure saw massive changes as we restructured and refocused the business, a task he embraced and has executed with aplomb.”

Mike Haws joined Sappi in 2012 as Managing Director of the Somerset Mill before being promoted to Vice President Manufacturing in October 2015 with responsibility for the Somerset, Westbrook and Cloquet Mills, the Allentown sheeting facility, Safety, Research and Development and Customer Care. Prior to joining Sappi, he had extensive experience in the industry and held numerous leadership roles with St Regis, Champion International, International Paper and Verso Paper. While leading the Somerset Mill, Mike received the Pulp and Paper International (PPI) Mill Manager of the Year award in 2014.

Commenting on the appointment of Mike Haws, Steve Binnie said:

“I am pleased that we are able to ensure a smooth transition in leadership from Mark to Mike. Mike is an experienced industry leader who has been integral to the development and execution of Sappi’s 2020Vision and the investments we have made in North America to grow our dissolving wood pulp and packaging and specialities businesses. I am confident that under Mike’s leadership our business will take full advantage of the exciting opportunities for the pulp and paper industry in North America.”

“The appointment is testimony to the success of Sappi’s strong succession planning processes and the importance we place in stability and continuity during any such leadership transition.”

Mike Haws, an American, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Paper Science and Engineering from the College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Syracuse, New York and has undertaken an executive education programme at Harvard Business School.

Source: Company Press Release