Image: The new Sanner BioBase® effervescent tablet packaging consists of over 90 percent bio-based material. Photo: courtesy of SANNER.

For Sanner GmbH, market leader for effervescent tablet packaging, sustainability is the focus at Pharmapack 2020. For the first time, the company will present the new Sanner BioBase effervescent tablet packaging at Stand B66 – the first bio-packaging made from renewable raw materials of this type.

Sanner BioBase is the first effervescent tablet packaging that is made up of over 90 percent bio-based material. The biopolymers used consist of various renewable raw materials such as corn, sugar cane or cellulose, which are converted into “green” ethanol. A major advantage of bio-based plastic packaging is its substantial independence from fossil raw material deposits and its reduced carbon footprint. Bio-based plastic packaging has the same properties as conventional packaging solutions. In addition, they can be processed on existing filling lines. From a chemical point of view, Sanner BioBase is almost identical to PE and PP made from fossil raw materials.

High quality and climate-friendly at the same time

“Sanner BioBase can be recycled, increases resource efficiency and ensures that we achieve our climate goals more easily,” says Ursula Hahn, Head of Product Management at Sanner. In addition, shelf-life of the tablets can be extended thanks to higher H2O barrier properties, which is another important argument for customers and consumers. In terms of handling, Sanner BioBase offers consumers a high-quality feel and look. The tablet tube can be printed or provided with an IML label.

Sanner BioBase will be commercially available in the second quarter of 2020. First, customers have a tablet tube with a diameter of 27 millimeters available, which can be combined with the appropriate desiccant cap. “The solution is currently aimed primarily at manufacturers of dietary supplements,” said Ursula Hahn. “Due to the stricter regulations in the pharmaceutical industry, this market will be our next focus.”

Sustainability and innovation as part of the corporate DNA

Already 60 years ago, Sanner launched the first desiccant closure for moisture-sensitive tablets and became the market leader in both desiccant and effervescent tablet packaging. “We are continuing this tradition with continuous development work and with the first bio-based effervescent tablet packaging,” says Peik-Christian Witte, Director of R & D at Sanner. This is based on a corporate culture based on innovation and sustainability: Sanner has been investing in the optimization of its own manufacturing processes for many years. For example, the Bensheim site uses its own power-heat feedback to generate energy. In recent years, the company has been able to significantly reduce CO2 emissions and the amount of energy used to manufacture plastic packaging.

TabTec CR tablet container: child-safe and senior-friendly

Also to be seen at the Pharmapack: the TabTec CR tablet container presented at the end of 2019, which will also be exhibited in the Innovation Gallery of Pharmapack. The innovative opening mechanism protects children from accidental ingestion of painkillers, antidepressants or medicinal cannabis. The patented Press & Flip closure prevents children from opening it, but is easy to handle for adults and, above all, for seniors, by pressing and simultaneously lifting the closure. The desiccant integrated in the floor and the appropriate choice of colors protect the contents from moisture and light at all times. The integrated pouring opening ensures a hygienic and easy dosage of the medication.

Source: Company Press Release