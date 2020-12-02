Featuring a new pop-top design, the Sana Ocean Tube 116 can be used for king-size pre-rolls, blunts, and vape pens

Sana Packaging has introduced new 100% reclaimed ocean plastic pre-roll tube. (Credit: PRNewswire / Sana Packaging)

Sana Packaging, a provider of packaging solutions for the cannabis industry, has introduced its third 100% reclaimed ocean plastic pre-roll tube.

Dubbed as Sana Ocean Tube 116, the new 100% reclaimed ocean packaging is fully recyclable and child-resistant certified and produced in the US.

Featuring a new pop-top design, the Sana Ocean Tube 116 is suitable for king-size pre-rolls, blunts, and vape pens.

The company stated that it provides custom printing and labelling solutions, as well as intends to transition cannabis packaging away from a linear take-make-dispose economic model and towards a circular economic model to eliminate waste and pollution.

Sana Packaging co-founder and CEO Ron Basak-Smith said: “We’re really excited about the Sana Ocean Tube 116! Pop-top pre-roll tubes have long been the industry standard, and we’re redefining that standard by using 100% reclaimed ocean plastic.

“Compared to our previous pre-roll tube designs, we were able to reduce our material use by 25% and provide our customers with a 30% cost savings.”

In November 2019, Sana Packaging introduced its second line of cannabis packaging made from reclaimed ocean plastic. It is offering Sana Ocean Screw-Top lids and glass jars in multiple colours and sizes.

Sana Packaging is involved in the designing and development of sustainable and compliant packaging solutions for the cannabis industry. The company uses plant-based hemp plastic and reclaimed ocean plastic to produce its products.