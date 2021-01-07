Sana Ocean Ocean Jar 4 is certified child-resistant and is said to be perfect for flower, edibles, and topicals

The Sana Packaging’s new Sana Ocean Jar 4. (Credit: Sana Packaging)

Sustainable packaging firm Sana Packaging has introduced Sana Ocean Ocean Jar 4, which is made from 100% reclaimed ocean plastic, for the cannabis industry.

The number 2 recyclable jar, Sana Ocean Ocean Jar 4 is certified child-resistant and is designed to hold 4oz volume and fits up to 7g of flower.

The food-grade certified jar works with 53-400 closures and is said to be perfect for flower, edibles, and topicals.

Moreover, the Sana Ocean Ocean Jar 4 is compatible with Sana Ocean Screw-top lid.

Sana Packaging co-founder and CEO Ron Basak-Smith said: “We’re really excited about the Sana Ocean Jar 4! It’s our first 100% reclaimed ocean plastic jar and the first jar we’re producing in-house.

“And while the Sana Ocean Jar 4 was designed to be used in conjunction with the Sana Ocean Screw-Top Lid, it’s compatible with all 53-400 closures.”

The packaging company said it offers custom printing and labelling for the Sana Ocean Ocean Jar 4, which is manufactured in the US.

The firm aims to transition cannabis packaging towards a circular economic model by eliminating waste and pollution, regenerate natural systems, and keep products and materials in use.

Basak-Smith said: “With the help of our incredible customers, Sana Packaging has already removed more than 58 tons (116,000 lbs) of plastic waste from our oceans. For reference, the average car weighs about 2 tons (4,000 lbs).”

Last year, Sana Packaging introduced its third 100% reclaimed ocean plastic pre-roll tube.

Featuring a new pop-top design, the Sana Ocean Tube 116 is suitable for king-size pre-rolls, blunts, and vape pens.

Sana Packaging is involved in the designing and development of sustainable and compliant packaging solutions for the cannabis industry. The company uses plant-based hemp plastic and reclaimed ocean plastic to produce its products.