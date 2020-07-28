The environmental-friendly BSR-Bio ink is the advanced version of the original BSR formulation

Sakata Inx’s BSR-Bio UV inkjet ink is developed for corrugated packaging applications. (Credit: bluebudgie from Pixabay)

Sakata Inx, a manufacturer of inkjet inks, has developed new UV inkjet ink, named BSR-Bio, for corrugated packaging applications.

Developed using 20-30% plant-derived materials, the environmental-friendly BSR-Bio ink offers reduced regulatory risk for brand owners and printers.

The BSR-Bio ink is said to be the advanced version of the original BSR formulation, which is being used in North America on Jetmaster digital printers.

Developed by industrial digital printers manufacturer Barberán, the Jetmaster printers are designed to bring inkjet advantages to corrugated boxes and point-of-purchase display.

Sakata Inx said that the new INX BSR and BSR-Bio digital ink solutions are planned to be made available globally on the Barberán Jetmaster printers.

BSR-Bio ink consists of CMYK colours

Offering low odour and high durability, the BSR-Bio ink comprises standard CMYK colours as well as Orange+Green or Orange+Violet as an option to meet the wider colour gamut requirement. It is also said to offer good flexibility to reduce cracking problems.

Sakata Inx director and chief technology officer Yoshiaki Ueno said: “BSR-Bio is a marketable product formulated based on Sakata Inx core technologies and long-term experience with a wide variety of materials.

“The market needs for sustainable product solutions will continue to grow based on societal needs to protect the planet and develop a circular economy. BSR-Bio is a strategic product for a circular economy as is part of our Botanical ink product line. It meets many environmental requirements including waste and greenhouse gas reductions.”

Earlier this month, Sakata INX Group teamed up with Global Inkjet Systems (GIS) to help the end-users and major OEM companies in transition from analogue to digital printing.

The collaboration will allow the firms to combine their expertise in ink and workflow technologies to work on specific industrial inkjet projects.