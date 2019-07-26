British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s is set to replace black plastic trays with recyclable plastic for chilled ready meals, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Image: Sainsbury’s will reduce 1,003 metric tonnes of hard to recycle plastic per annum through implementing new solution. Photo: courtesy of Sainsbury’s.

Sainsbury’s said that it is replacing the black pigment material earlier used for ready meal trays with natural CPET, a form of recyclable plastic, across its stores in the country.

The supermarket chain is planning to use the new recyclable plastic for all chilled ready meals by November this year.

The latest move is part of the company’s strategy to meet its goal of reducing, reusing, replacing and recycling more plastic.

All Sainsbury’s chilled ready meal trays can be easily detected by removing black plastic from the process.

According to the supermarket chain, the new material can be easily detected at recycling plants across the UK.

It is set to reduce 1,003 metric tonnes of hard to recycle plastic per annum through implementing the new solution.

Sainsbury’s brand director Judith Batchelar said: “This is a fantastic development in sustainable packaging innovation and we’re proud to be introducing our new, fully recyclable ready meal trays this week.

“Our commitment to reducing our impact on the environment is ongoing and the announcement today is an addition to the wider steps we have taken as a business this year.”

Recently, Sainsbury’s has launched a reusable produce bags trial at its Lincoln and Kidlington superstores. The trial has been designed for the elimination of using plastic produce bags for loose fruit and veg.

Customers going to both stores can purchase a reusable bag made from 100% recyclable materials for 30p or bring their own containers for loose fruit and veg.

Earlier this month, Sainsbury’s has introduced a new recycling scheme in Glasgow, Scotland. The reverse vending recycling trial at Sainsbury’s Braehead Superstore will enable customers to return plastic bottles and drinks cans in exchange for money on their shopping.

Sainsbury’s is also working with government and other businesses to back research and innovation in packaging, as well as create long term and sustainable alternatives to plastic.