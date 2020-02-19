The new purpose-built packaging production facility will increase Saica’s commitment to creating sustainable packaging solutions

Illustration of Saica’s new packaging production facility in the UK. (Credit: Saica)

Saica Group, a producer of recycled paper for corrugated board, is set to invest £50m to build a new packaging production facility in Livingstone, West Lothian in Scotland.

Located within the company’s packaging business division Saica Pack, the new production facility will increase the firm’s commitment to creating sustainable packaging solutions for the Scottish market.

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2021, the new project will see the decommissioning of Saica’s sites in Edinburgh and Milngavie and transitioning to the single Livingston plant.

New packaging production facility to feature latest technologies

The new purpose-built facility, which will feature the latest technologies, is being built in response to changes in customer demand, ageing facilities and challenges associated with existing sites, the firm noted.

Saica Pack Scotland regional director Adam Haycock said: “This is a landmark day for Saica Pack and the wider company, as we take a significant step-forward in Scotland. Once fully operational, our new Livingston site will offer the latest and most innovative technologies while improving our service and capacity.

“This new site gives us the capacity to invest further in the future as we want to remain a leading provider of corrugated packaging in Scotland and enhance our offering to our customers.”

However, Saica’s Sheet Plant in Grangemouth remains unaffected with the latest move.

Last year, Saica agreed to purchase a manufacturing plant in Sakarya, Turkey from corrugated cardboard maker Norm Ambalaj.

Saica Group has four business areas including production of recycled paper for the corrugated board (Saica Paper), waste management and environmental services (Saica Natur), production of corrugated packaging (Saica Pack) and flexible packaging (Saica Flex).