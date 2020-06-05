Safeture offers a complete cloud-based platform designed to manage employee safety and risk/crisis management

Safeture signs deal with International Paper. (Credit: Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay)

Safeture signed an agreement with U.S.-based International Paper, one of the world’s leading producers of fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper, for its full Enterprise platform. This is a key step for Safeture’s expansion in the U.S market.

The contract is valued at USD 404 000 over three years.

International Paper has about 52,000 employees in over 400 facilities worldwide, with some 3,000 international and domestic travelers. The multi-year agreement with Safeture for its Enterprise software includes solutions such as Facilities, Travel Management Company integration, and eLearning. Safeture’s U.K. partner SPS Global is responsible for international response and rescue services.

“This is a fantastic deal for Safeture as International Paper is a giant in its industry, and this deal gives us a great opportunity to expand in the U.S. market,” said Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture. “An increasing number of large companies recognize how vital it is to protect their most important asset – their employees. It’s encouraging to see them turn to Safeture as their trusted partner.”

Source: Company Press Release