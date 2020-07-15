Pack Sud is involved in the manufacturing of food packaging and wrapping machines

Sacmi Group has purchased a 60% stake in Pack Sud. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Sacmi Group has purchased a 60% stake in bakery product vertical packaging technology supplier Pack Sud for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Puglia, Pack Sud is engaged in the manufacturing of food packaging and wrapping machines.

The acquisition of Pack Sud will help Sacmi to boost its primary packaging position

The acquisition of Pack Sud will allow Sacmi to boost its primary packaging position, and advance the packaging design and marketing capabilities of its packaging and chocolate division.

Sacmi Packaging & Chocolate CEO Giovanni Campolungo said: “The Pack Sud takeover represents a further step in the implementation of a strategy that has the twin goals of product range completion and market diversification.

“Pack Sud will bring SACMI exceptional, segment-specific expertise. This operation therefore completes us on both a technological level and in terms of target customers”.

Established in 2003, Pack Sud has good business relations with local companies in the bakery field, including the producers of traditional tarallifici and makers of other bread-derived products.

Sacmi also intends to expand its stake to 100% in the coming years in Pack Sud, which is said to have a turnover of around €2.5m per annum.

Sacmi Imola president Paolo Mongardi said: “Sacmi continues to pursue a strategy of growth on external lines too by acquiring companies with strategic skill and Italian expertise.”

In February this year, Sacmi also acquired Pescara-based firm Velomat to diversify and expand its closure range.

In December 2018, Sacmi Packaging & Chocolate announced the opening of a new confectionery wrapping hub at Castel San Pietro in Italy.