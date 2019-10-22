The technology and innovation centre features facilities that allow SABIC to simulate the real-life performance of finished products

Image: Sabic has opened new technology and innovation centre for caps and closures in Netherlands. Photo: courtesy of SABIC.

SABIC has opened a new technology and innovation centre for caps and closures in Geleen, the Netherlands.

Located in the company’s Global Technology Center for Europe on the Chemelot Campus, the facility focuses on the development of new materials and technologies for caps and closures.

The technology and innovation centre includes facilities that can help the company to simulate the real-life performance of finished products.

SABIC will also use the new facility to develop and test new product designs

The advanced research laboratory at the centre includes equipment for testing material characteristics such as mechanical properties, dimensional stability and environmental stress cracking resistance (ESCR).

SABIC’s new facility can also be used to produce cap specimens for performance testing to be used in potential applications and the development of improved products.

The company will exhibit its latest material and design solutions for caps and closures at this year’s K 2019 trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany.

SABIC performance polymers and industry solutions, petrochemicals vice president Sergi Monros said: “With our dedicated organisation, we already have a strong focus on innovation-driven solutions to meet the changing market trends that our customers within this strategic segment are demanding.

“This new state of the art facility will enable us to accelerate the pace by using market-leading materials and technologies aimed at a range of related applications – not only caps and closures, but also pumps, dispensing systems and other product delivery mechanisms for beverages, food and non-food applications.”

In September this year, Swiss speciality chemicals company Clariant has partnered with Merck and SABIC to develop laser-marking technology and materials to improve for flexible packaging.

For the new laser-marking technology, SABIC provided the polymer technology designed to deliver the properties required in the film packaging while Merck offered laser-sensitive Iriotec pigments and marking expertise.