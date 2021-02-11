As a food-packaging manufacturer and converter, Sabert will support the organization’s efforts to increase post-consumer recycling of polypropylene

Sabert joins The Polypropylene Recycling Coalition. (Credit: abdurab from Pixabay)

As part of the company’s commitment to creating and maintaining a circular economy within plastic food packaging, Sabert Corporation has joined the Polypropylene (PP) Recycling Coalition.

The industry collaboration was launched by The Recycling partnership with the overall goal of improving recovery and recycling in the United States and further developing the end-market of high-quality recycled polypropylene.

As a food-packaging manufacturer and converter, Sabert will support the organization’s efforts to increase post-consumer recycling of polypropylene. The company’s commitment to the circularity of PP within food packaging is underscored by its pre-established in-house recycling facility, Nuvida.

As one of the largest processors and suppliers of food-grade recycled plastic, Nuvida is an integral part of Sabert’s commitment to waste reduction and smart sourcing as it enables the company to collect and convert post-consumer PP into food-grade resin that is then used to create their food-packaging solutions. Nuvida uses a proprietary cleaning process, which thoroughly and efficiently removes all contaminants including stubborn chemical residues from polyolefin plastics.

The facility’s recycling process passed the FDA’s highly rigorous challenge- testing protocol to prove that its resins are safe for use in food contact with all types of foods. In the last two years alone, Nuvida has recycled approximately 19 million pounds of post-consumer polypropylene otherwise destined for landfills.

The Polypropylene Recycling Coalition is focused on increasing access for people to recycle polypropylene through curbside recycling programs, ensuring more recycling processing facilities can sort the material successfully, and stimulating a robust end-market of high quality recycled polypropylene for reuse in packaging. The Coalition is part of The Partnership’s Pathway to Circularity, an initiative creating scalable solutions to packaging and system challenges and accelerating the shift to the circular economy that uses fewer finite resources.

“Sabert’s partnership with the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition solidifies our deep-rooted commitment to not only amplifying the single-use packaging waste issue our world faces today, but also to being a critical part of the solution,” shares Richa Desai, Director of Sustainability for Sabert Corporation. “We are proud of the work our teams have already done in increasing the post-consumer recycling of polypropylene and we are excited to join the PP Recycling Coalition and support the organization on its pathway to circularity.”

