S-One Labels & Packaging (S-One LP) has partnered with Cyngient, a provider of inks, coatings and adhesives for the flexographic, digital and commercial printing industries, to provide vital products to the narrow-web marketplace.

The collaboration allows S-OneLP to provide Cyngient’s portfolio of narrow-web UV/LED inks, functional coatings and HYPERcure and HYPERcolor cold-foil adhesives for shrink sleeve and label applications.

The HYPERcure clear cold-foil adhesive has been designed to provide a silver foil look to the finished application while the HYPERcolor tinted adhesive will add various colours to the foil treatment.

Designed for wet lamination for extreme transfer and bonding film-to-film and film-to-paper at high speeds, Cyngient’s HYPERcure and HYPERcolor branded adhesives are claimed to deliver the extreme flexibility required for shrink sleeve, eliminating cracking during the cold-foil process.

S-OneLP vice-president Ralph Giammarco said: “The technology team at Cyngient has produced what we think is the absolute best combination of adhesive, performance and cost, and we are excited to partner with them and bring it to our customers.”

S-OneLP to provide technical and product support

S-OneLP will also provide technical and product support, including a full range of digital and an­alog solutions for the narrow web marketplace to the Cyngient customers.

Cyngient managing partner Andrew Wasserman said: “This is a game-changer for Cyngient partnering with S-One, a global leader in digital technology offering a full range of digital solutions.

“The partnership of S-OneLP and Cyngient will enable our narrow web digital and analogue customers with a combined resource that integrates both platforms with a one-stop solution.”

In 2018, S-One LP signed an agreement with Charter NEX Films to sell its flexible packaging barrier/sealant films in North America.