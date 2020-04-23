The new Sustainable ByDesign materials have been designed to minimise the impact of packaging on the landfills, shorelines and oceans

S-One Labels & Packaging has introduced Sustainable ByDesign product portfolio. (Credit: S-One Labels & Packaging)

S-One Labels & Packaging (S-OneLP) has launched the Sustainable ByDesign product portfolio, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The company has designed the new Sustainable ByDesign materials to minimise the impact of packaging on the landfills, shorelines and oceans across the globe.

ReEarth and ReTreve bio-based and recyclable solutions have been developed by S-OneLP’s product team

S-OneLP’s product team has designed, tested, printed and pouched ReEarth and ReTreve bio-based and recyclable solutions.

ReEarth bio-based solutions comprised of S-OneLP-created prelaminate composites, which can be combined with specific water-based and eBeam OPVs to improve the performance and compostability.

ReEarth flexible packaging products are suitable for cookies, chips, granola, chocolate, nuts, dried fruits, coffee and pet foods.

The bio-based packaging products comprise of metallised snack web and stand up pouch surface print films, clear stand-up surface print pouch films, white snack web and stand up surface print pouch films.

Other products include silver, white and transparent reverse print laminates, clear sealant monowebs, gloss and matte water-based overprint varnishes and CatPak eBeam gloss, matte and soft-touch OPVs.

ReTreve recyclable solutions include prelaminate films and OPVs designed to meet specific government requirements for recycling.

ReTreve flexible packaging products can also be used for cookies, chips, granola, chocolate, nuts, dried fruits, coffee and pet foods.

The recyclable packaging products include white and clear stand-up surface print films, white and clear high-barrier surface print films. These can be combined with CatPak eBeam gloss, matte and soft-touch OPVs.

S-OneLP vice president Ralph Giammarco said: “Our goal is to bring real, sustainable solutions that will make a difference.

“Working with our partners, we look forward to adding more sustainable products in the future. Even in the midst of dealing with COVID-19, we’re all committed to making a lasting difference.”

In April, S-One LP collaborated with Cyngient to provide vital products to the narrow-web marketplace.

The collaboration allows S-OneLP to provide Cyngient’s portfolio of narrow-web UV/LED inks, functional coatings and HYPERcure and HYPERcolor cold-foil adhesives for shrink sleeve and label applications.