RxPack, which includes product lines from Lindal and Coster, will provide spray packaging solutions for pharmaceutical applications

Lindal Group in collaboration with Coster Group has created a new company called RxPack to serve the customers in the pharmaceutical packaging sector.

With a focus on the regulated and non-regulated pharmaceutical sectors, RxPack will consist of complementary product lines from Lindal and Coster to manufacture spray packaging solutions.

RxPack will supply both pulmonary inhalation devices such as aerosol metered-dose inhalers (MDIs) and nasal pumps, in addition to other aerosol and dispensing solutions for the regulated and non-regulated pharmaceutical sectors.

According to Lindal, RxPack’s packaging solutions offering will be supplemented with the corresponding aerosol filling machinery for the pharmaceutical sector.

With around 60 employees, RxPack will operate from the current facility of Lindal’s pharmaceutical business in Oggiono, north of Milan in Italy. The new business will also recruit additional industry experts to further strengthen its business.

The company is expected to commence business activities by the end of this year, upon securing approval from the relevant authorities. Lindal and Coster will own an equal stake in RxPack.

Initially, the new entity is provided with €4m investment for upgrading and extending clean room manufacturing capabilities. Later, further investments will be provided to boost innovation and growth.

Lindal board chairwoman and Lindal shareholder family representative Katharina Lilienthal said: “RxPack is being established to take our pharmaceutical business to the next level and to create momentum in the pharmaceutical packaging sector.

“With its distinctive product portfolio and its strong financial resources, RxPack is ideally positioned to grow in the non-regulated sector and to enter the highly attractive regulated sector.”

