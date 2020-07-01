Impress invests in fully automated MPS EFA+ 430 flexo press to further increase label production capacity

Officials from MPS and Impress. (Credit: MPS)

Russia-based printer Impress has ordered a fully automated MPS EFA+ 430 flexo press to further increase its label production capacity.

Impress uses flexo technology to print self-adhesive labels and flexible packaging for its customers.

Operating a large production facility, the Russian firm produces variety of materials including self-adhesive paper, film, thermo-paper, BOPP, metalized paper among others.

It also offers range of additional converting such as varnishing, laminating, foiling, printing on glue side and other label embellishing technologies.

Impress seeks to expand label printing options with the new MPS press

MPS will deliver 8-colour 430mm wide, fully automated MPS EFA+ flexo press to Impress to help expand its label printing options.

Impress owner Pavel Startcev said: “Based on experience with our first MPS flexo press, the machine has proven very reliable performance and produces outstanding final product quality.”

In order to help in transforming to a smart label industry, MPS Systems offers printers more insight into their processes and equipment productivity for real-time data exchange and control by connecting their printing machines and workflow with Management Information Systems (MIS).

Impress managing director Konstantin Kokin said said: “We’re interested in obtaining the maximum amount of data from our MPS press, to analyze parameters of our printing jobs and increase productivity.

“Buying the press with built-in Talk to Me connectivity, we understand that in addition to helping us gain direct insight into the cost price per label, it also helps make our entire production more transparent in process automation.

“We’ll know the exact values of waste consumption, machine capacity, setup time, job management, quality and more useful data without relying on inputs from print operators.”

In March 2020, Abbey Labels, a supplier of labels, has installed a automated MPS EFS 340 flexo press at its UK facility.