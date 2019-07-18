RPP Containers, a custom manufacturer, stocking distributor and recycler of reusable plastic bulk containers, has moved its operations into a new 123,000- square-foot headquarters located in the Evendale area of Cincinnati.

Image: RPP Container ‘s new facility in the US. Photo: courtesy of RPP Containers/Business Wire.

Previously located at three different sites in the Cincinnati area, the new RPP Containers state-of-the-art facility now houses, under one roof, RPP’s custom manufacturing, distribution and recycling operations, as well as corporate offices.

Scott DeNoma, RPP Containers’ Co-Founder and CEO says, “Over the last ten years, the company has expanded its brands and increased its capabilities. This new facility brings all of our operations together for improved efficiencies and is a foundation for future growth. It’s an exciting time for RPP Containers.”

Since the company’s founding in 1998, RPP Containers’ commitment has been to satisfy the needs of industrial and commercial customers by delivering the best in reusable plastic bulk containers. “Continuously improving total customer satisfaction, by delivering the best value and the best customer experience, is an important part of our culture and continues to be in the forefront of all we do,” says DeNoma.

RPP Containers is also committed to environmental sustainability that is evident in the reusability of its containers, and also in its recycling program. RPP buys damaged and out-of-use containers and recycles them in two ways: the best are refurbished into useable containers and sold under the RefurBest brand, and the rest are ground up and the regrind is used in the manufacturing of new containers.

“Essentially, you could say that we are selling and recycling products that potentially have a life cycle that never ends,” says DeNoma. “Contributing to environmental sustainability helps our company continue to grow and provide new jobs.”

