The Varibox from RPC Promens is providing chemical companies with the ideal solution to improve their environmental profile and minimise the financial implications of the UK’s Producer Responsibility (Packaging Waste) regulations.

Image: RPC Promens is providing heavy-duty IBC for chemical companies. Photo: courtesy of RPC Group Plc.

The heavy-duty IBC features an inner container enclosed by an outer cover. The container is suitable for intensive usage for up to five years, making the Varibox fully reusable. This delivers an improved carbon footprint, as well as greatly reducing the amount of packaging waste and the resulting need to purchase PRNs, the average price of which for plastic waste more than doubled during 2018.

In addition, the Varibox ensures extremely safe handling of hazardous chemicals, thanks to its robust and durable construction, roto moulded in polyethylene, which provides maximum protection throughout transportation, storage and usage. For the UK and Irish markets, the container can be specified with a 4-way secured entry pallet.

For ease of use, the Varibox features a robust discharge value, which eliminates the need to remove a cap and allows safe and controlled dispensing. Integrated vents also open automatically during dispensing and a pressure release system is available for products that cause a pressure build-up.

Multiple label fields on all sides provide the necessary space for product information and all are recessed to protect labels and keep them legible. A built-in RFID tag enables tracking of the Varibox throughout the distribution chain.

