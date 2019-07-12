RPC bpi protec celebrated receiving a Starpack Industry Innovation award for its new X-EnviroShrink in the Transit and Industrial Distribution category, at a ceremony held on 27th June at the Institute of Materials, Minerals in London.

Image: RPC bpi protec has secured Starpack Award for X-EnviroShrink. Photo: courtesy of RPC Group Plc.

X-EnviroShrink maintains all the collation and transport benefits of traditional shrink wrap packaging, while incorporating up to 75% recycled content and being 100% recyclable itself – making it one of the most sustainable solutions for the multi-packing of goods.

For 60 years, the Starpack Awards have celebrated excellence in packaging and the fantastic work being done in process development and engineering, focusing on innovation and recognition of personal as well as corporate achievement. The awards recognise that successful innovation is the result of collaboration between skilled individuals and the judges consider the challenges that have been overcome and the new and exciting developments in a product’s creation.

Judges awarded a silver to X-EnviroShrink and praised its overall focus on sustainability with the use of recycled content and being 100% recyclable itself. Overall, they noted that it was an excellent example of a closed loop product with an impressive ultra-low carbon footprint, matched by high performance, technical innovation and customer experience.

RPC bpi protec Marketing Manager, Gareth Lloyd commented, “We are delighted to receive a Starpack award for our X-EnviroShrink. It is the perfect recognition for the hard work from everyone across our business and acknowledges how, as a business, we focus on sustainability as an integral part of our packaging solutions.”

Source: Company Press Release