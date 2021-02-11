Comexi Offset CI8 press, which has a printing width of 1100mm, is more suitable for short and medium size runs

Royal Sens has invested in Comexi Offset CI8 printing press. (Credit: Comexi)

Royal Sens, a provider of glue-applied labels and packaging materials, has purchased a new Comexi Offset CI8 printing press to boost its production capabilities.

Comexi Offset CI8 press has been developed by integrating the capabilities of offset variable size printing with central drum technology.

The press, which is more suitable for short and medium size runs, offers a printing width of 1100mm and a speed of up to 300m per minute.

Comexi’s offset central impression printing technology and Electron Beam (EB) curing system is expected to help Royal Sens enhance productivity.

According to the company, the press offers maximum flexibility by combining multiple SKU within the same print job, thereby helping to minimise changes and waste.

Comexi offset business unit brand manager Felip Ferrer said: “With the central drum, Royal Sens will obtain a perfect register of every materials, allowing the company to reduce material thickness, in turn, being more sustainable.

“The EB curing system consumes low energy and provides high productivity, with low migration inks and low odour, approved for food packaging. The technology ensures perfect ink curing at a maximum speed.”

In December last year, Brazilian flexible packaging company Totalflex Indústria de Embalagen also purchased a Comexi Offset CI8 press.

Established in 1896, Royal Sens has expertise in the production of glue-applied labels and packaging materials for use in a range of applications.

Based in Rotterdam, the company also manages a second production site in the Dutch town of Enschede.

The company’s glue applied labels are suitable for food products such as chocolates and sweets, infant nutrition, medical, beverages, pet food and household products.