The MPS EFA+ press is designed for printing labels and flexible packaging on any material

The MPS EFA press features ‘talk to me’ connectivity. (Credit: MPS)

Rottaprint, a Romanian manufacturer of self-adhesive labels and flexible packaging, has invested in EFA+ fully automated multi-substrate flexo press from MPS to expand its shrink label production.

The MPS EF+ press, which features ‘talk to me’ connectivity, is designed for printing labels and flexible packaging on any material, varying from thin unsupported films, self-adhesive labels, shrink sleeves and cartonboard up to 450μm.

The ‘talk to me’ connectivity is a platform designed to connect printing machines and workflow with management information systems (MIS) for real-time data exchange and control.

It provides printers with valuable data intelligence to help increase production efficiency by identifying bottlenecks.

The EFA+ package is said to allow servo-driven automation of all print pressure settings while enabling operators to maximise performance.

Sale of new machine marks MPS’ first press in Romania

MPS said that the sale marks its first press to be sold in the country.

MPS Central and Southeast Europe regional sales director Sebastiaan Rakhorst said: “We are very pleased that Rottaprint chose MPS.

“The purchase process was comprehensive, involving in-depth knowledge sharing with MPS customers in the Netherlands & Spain and two days spent at MPS headquarters in Arnhem for live press demonstrations.

“We also visited Rottaprint on-site to learn more about their production environment and company strategy in the years ahead.”

In September this year, Austrian label converter Ulrich Etiketten invested in two fully automated MPS EFA 530 presses to enhance its manufacturing capabilities.