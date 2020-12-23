The new facility, located in Mississauga, is in the final stages of preparation to receive Rotoflex’s complete operation

New Rotoflex facility in Mississauga. (Credit: Mark Andy)

Rotoflex, a Mark Andy company, has announced that it will shift to a new facility located in Mississauga, Canada.

Rotoflex stated that the new facility is in the final stages of preparation to receive its entire operation.

The company, which offers converting and finishing solutions, has reported a 30% rise in sales and aftermarket compared to the previous year due to strategic management decisions involving increased R&D investments.

Rotoflex senior vice president Kevin Gourlay said: “The shift resulted from the increased demand we have observed in the past couple of years.

“We currently have a strong order book leading to the end of the first quarter of 2021 and plans to grow our team as we increase manufacturing capacity to ensure customers will have their machines running in the pressroom when they need it.”

Last September, Rotoflex introduced two high-speed and low-cost digital finishers called DF1 and VTI Series.

DF1 has been developed to help upward 80% of label converters across the world, while VTI Series was designed to better meet strict regulations of the pharmaceutical and high-security packaging industries.

The Rotoflex DF1 semi-rotary offline finishing and converting machine allows converters to accelerate production and profits, while VTI Series is an advanced table-top finishing machine designed to detect and correct missing labels.

With over 8,000 installations across the globe, Rotoflex offers inspection, slitting, rewinding, and die-cutting equipment to the customers.