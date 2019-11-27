Led by Jeppe Mølvadgaard and Mads Iversen, Nortech-Solutions supplies advanced technology across several industries

Image: ROTOCONTROL signs new agent for Scandinavia. Photo: courtesy of ROTOCONTROL.

ROTOCONTROL announces a new local agent for its portfolio of label slitter/rewinder inspection and finishing machines for Scandinavia label printers. Nortech-Solutions is now the local ROTOCONTROL agent for Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. Led by Jeppe Mølvadgaard and Mads Iversen, Nortech-Solutions supplies advanced technology across several industries.

They partner with companies to increase their quality and competitive strength through automation and process optimization, and bring a rich background from previous senior positions held in the label industry.

“The new partnership between Nortech-Solutions and ROTOCONTROL will strengthen the Scandinavian flexo market, with a salesforce committed to support customers with high service and technical knowledge” said Mølvadgaard.

“With ROTOCONTROL’s solid mix of advanced, modular label finishing solutions and their new Ecoline series balancing high-quality components with a cost-effective framework, together we will bolster ROTOCONTROL’s position throughout Scandinavia.”

“I am pleased to welcome Nortech-Solutions to our global network of agents,” said Marco Aengenvoort, ROTOCONTROL managing director.

“With their technical background and connection to label printers throughout Scandinavia, they will be a great asset in representing the ROTOCONTROL brand.

“We continue to seek additional partners to globally represent our complete portfolio of label finishing and printing equipment, especially with our additional line-up of the cost-effective Ecoline suite for label inspection, slitting and rewinding, and the advanced DT 340 Screen L350 hybrid printing and finishing press.”

