Rotocontrol and Domino collaborate to develop new inline hybrid solution. (Credit: ROTOCONTROL.)

Rotocontrol, a German finishing equipment manufacturer, has collaborated with Domino to expand their capabilities in hybrid label printing and finishing systems.

Both companies will work together to develop a new inline hybrid solution that features the Rotocontrol DT-340 digital label finishing system with an integrated Domino N610i label press.

The new machine is planned to be introduced in Rotocontrol’s new headquarters and demo centre located in Siek, Germany in June this year.

The digital label finishing machine hot stamping and label inspection

The features of the new Domino N610i label press include industry standard 333mm (13”) print width, up to seven colours including opaque white and 600dpi native print resolution.

It works with operating speeds accelerating to 70m/min (230ft/min) and the press combines the productivity of flexo printing with the flexibility offered by rapid job change digital technology.

Domino Germany Digital Printing Solutions business manager Ralf Zissener said: “This powerful hybrid configuration takes business to the next level allowing label printers to expand capabilities, make more money, do more for current customers, and gain new customers as well.

“With virtually unlimited printing and converting options, printers can produce complex labels on a wide range of materials and substrates for maximum flexibility and future-proofed production capabilities.”

Rotocontrol said that the new digital label finishing machine provides a highly modular machine with multiple die cutting and printing stations, lamination and cold foiling.

It also provides hot stamping, label inspection, small roll programmable auto turret winding and 100% servo control from Bosch Rexroth.

The open architecture design of the new machine provides easy operator access to the web and integrated modules, for increased efficiencies in operation/web handling and movement at the time of production.

Additionally, both firms are also planning to host an open house at ROTOCONTROL’s new headquarters in Siek to launch the new DT-340/N610i hybrid label printing and finishing system.

