Rotech’s thermal inkjet technology uses UV ink to print codes together with standard batch. (Credit: Rotech)

Rotech Machines, a UK-based coding and marking solutions provider to the packaging industry, has introduced anti-counterfeit ultraviolet (UV) printing.

The new invisible UV thermal inkjet printing allows customers to enhance product security and traceability.

Rotech said that the special UV ink, which is invisible to the human eye, allows customers to apply discreet or invisible codes that can be seen only under ultraviolet light. This makes it difficult for fraudsters to replicate.

The UV ink, through Rotech’s thermal inkjet technology, allows printing together with standard batch codes, date codes, QR codes, serial number, brand labels or barcodes.

Additionally, the invisible codes can be applied directly on to specific parts of the packaging or labelling in a range of formats.

Rotech Machines director Richard Pether said: “There is an increasing necessity to provide reassurance to both supply chains and end-users of product authenticity.

“Counterfeiting costs businesses millions of pounds of lost revenue every year so this simple to apply, low-cost technology can take security to new heights and making it almost impossible or impracticable for fraudsters to replicate.”

The UV printing can be used for wide and varied applications such as pharmaceutical products, food packaging and alcohol, industrial parts, software and high-value goods.

Rotech said that its thermal inkjet technology is considered to be an ideal replacement for thermal transfer (TTO) printers and continuous inkjet (CIJ) printers for several applications.

It has been designed to easily adapt the printing of codes and markings to suit packaging materials, designs, sizes or shapes.

Additionally, the clean and maintenance-free thermal inkjet offers flexible printing of variable information including date codes, batch numbers and barcodes onto labels, films, cartons and sleeves.